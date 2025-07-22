Google is testing replacing the "More" button under the search bar within the search results page with at least two different options. One is "More filters" and the other is "Show more."

Here is the "More filters" version:

Here is the "Show more" version:

And "More options" version:

🆕 Google is now testing changing 'More' to 'More options' pic.twitter.com/V3Rs3O6gLh — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) July 22, 2025

Here is the normal - just "More" version:

I spotted this via Shameem Adhikarath who posted about one of these versions on X and then when I tried it out myself, I spotted another version.

Forum discussion at X.