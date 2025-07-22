Google Search Tests Replacing More With More Filters & Show More

Google is testing replacing the "More" button under the search bar within the search results page with at least two different options. One is "More filters" and the other is "Show more."

Here is the "More filters" version:

Google More Filters

Here is the "Show more" version:

Google Show More

And "More options" version:

Here is the normal - just "More" version:

Google More

I spotted this via Shameem Adhikarath who posted about one of these versions on X and then when I tried it out myself, I spotted another version.

