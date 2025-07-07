Google's Nick Fox said that AI Mode has begun rolling out to Workspace accounts in the US. Nick Fox said this started on July 2nd but he clarified later that it did not fully roll out to all accounts yet, but rather it is rolling out.

Nick wrote on X, "We've rolled out AI Mode to Google Workspace accounts in the U.S. -- can't wait to hear what you think."

We've rolled out AI Mode to Google Workspace accounts in the U.S. -- can't wait to hear what you think. — Nick Fox (@thefox) July 2, 2025

So I asked for clarification and he clarified over here, "Sorry about that! Probably should've said *rolling out now* to Workspace accounts! To Barry's point, it's continuing to come to Workspace accounts over time. If you don't have it now, you'll likely get it over the next week or so, pls keep me posted."

As a Workspace user, I still don't see it when I use that account. I see it signed out or signed into my personal Google account but not my Workspace account.

This is what I see for many queries:

It has been showing me this error for about a week, it reads, "Oops, something went wrong while generating Al content. Try again later."

So I'll keep trying until it works.

Do you see it yet on your Workspace account in the US?

