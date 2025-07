Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google's Nick Fox said that AI Mode has begun rolling out to Workspace accounts in the US. Nick Fox said this started on July 2nd but he clarified later that it did not fully roll out to all accounts yet, but rather it is rolling out.

Nick wrote on X, "We've rolled out AI Mode to Google Workspace accounts in the U.S. -- can't wait to hear what you think."

We've rolled out AI Mode to Google Workspace accounts in the U.S. -- can't wait to hear what you think. — Nick Fox (@thefox) July 2, 2025

So I asked for clarification and he clarified over here, "Sorry about that! Probably should've said *rolling out now* to Workspace accounts! To Barry's point, it's continuing to come to Workspace accounts over time. If you don't have it now, you'll likely get it over the next week or so, pls keep me posted."

As a Workspace user, I still don't see it when I use that account. I see it signed out or signed into my personal Google account but not my Workspace account.

This is what I see for many queries:

It has been showing me this error for about a week, it reads, "Oops, something went wrong while generating Al content. Try again later."

So I'll keep trying until it works.

Do you see it yet on your Workspace account in the US?

