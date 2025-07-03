Similarweb: No Clicks From Google Grew From 56% to 69% Since AI Overviews

Jul 3, 2025
Google

Google Mouse Cursor Broken

Similarweb released a report shows that since the launch of Google AI Overviews in May 2024, zero-click search (as coined by Rand Fishkin) grew 13 percentage points, from 56% to 69% in May 2025 - just a year later.

TechCrunch covered this and shared this chart from the report that shows the decline in clicks:

Similarweb Ai News Report Click Data

Zero-click share increases significantly while organic traffic to news sites drops significantly since the rollout of AI Overviews. Organic traffic has also declined, dropping from over 2.3 billion visits at its peak in mid-2024 to now under 1.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Google executives keep throwing out that the web is thriving and questions all these studies on clicks. But even in their own Google Search Console reports, we are being shown the great decoupling of impressions to clicks. Yet, Google won't break down those impressions/clicks from web versus AI Overviews and AI Mode.

Here are some more charts Similarweb dropped:

I should note that for news queries, AI Overviews don't show up as often - at least in general. So there is that.

Forum discussion at X.

 

