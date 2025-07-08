Google Search Rolls Out AI Mode In India Without Labs

A couple of weeks ago, Google rolled out AI Mode via Search Labs in India and now Google is fully rolling it out, without opting into it in Search Labs within India. AI Mode is now fully live in India and the US, without you opting into it in Search Labs.

Google wrote this morning:

We’re now starting to roll out the AI Mode experience in Google Search, with no Labs sign-up required. Over the coming days, you’ll see a new tab for AI Mode appear in Search and in the search bar in the Google app, available in English. All the features from the Labs launch will be available: so you can type, use your voice, or even snap a photo with Lens to get a rich, comprehensive response with helpful links, and dig deeper with follow-up questions.

Google first launched AI Mode in Labs in the US in March 2025. Then at Google I/O, Google announced it would expand to all users in the US, and that eventually happened a few weeks later. Google then expanded AI Mode internationally, starting with searchers in India within Search Labs just two weeks ago and now Google has removed it from Labs within India and it is fully live.

Google also announced last night that, "Data visualization for financial questions is now live on AI Mode -- no Labs opt-in required," Robby Stein from Google posted on X.

