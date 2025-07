Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

A number of local SEOs are stating that Google is now requiring businesses that had their Google Business Profiles suspended to reverify at a higher rate than normal. Meaning, the business needs to go through the verification process again to be activated within Google Business Profiles.

Ben Fisher posted about this on X and wrote, "Hrrm I am seeing more and more profiles going from a suspended state to needing verification after being reinstated... not locksmiths btw." I guess it was more common with locksmiths. :)

That being said, yes, others are seeing this as well.

Molly Youngblood and Claudia Tomina both said they are seeing this as well.

Same here also, I'm seeing a lot more. No more ways to verify — Molly Youngblood (@mygeigermeister) July 2, 2025

Yes it’s mostly service based companies — ClaudiaT (@ClaudiaTomina) July 3, 2025

Here is what verification looks like on some profiles but it does change every now and then:

