Google Business Profiles Reverification After Suspensions Increasing?

Jul 7, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Finger Print Verification Scan

A number of local SEOs are stating that Google is now requiring businesses that had their Google Business Profiles suspended to reverify at a higher rate than normal. Meaning, the business needs to go through the verification process again to be activated within Google Business Profiles.

Ben Fisher posted about this on X and wrote, "Hrrm I am seeing more and more profiles going from a suspended state to needing verification after being reinstated... not locksmiths btw." I guess it was more common with locksmiths. :)

That being said, yes, others are seeing this as well.

Molly Youngblood and Claudia Tomina both said they are seeing this as well.

Here is what verification looks like on some profiles but it does change every now and then:

Google Business Profiles Verification

Forum discussion at X.

 

