A number of local SEOs are stating that Google is now requiring businesses that had their Google Business Profiles suspended to reverify at a higher rate than normal. Meaning, the business needs to go through the verification process again to be activated within Google Business Profiles.
Ben Fisher posted about this on X and wrote, "Hrrm I am seeing more and more profiles going from a suspended state to needing verification after being reinstated... not locksmiths btw." I guess it was more common with locksmiths. :)
That being said, yes, others are seeing this as well.
Molly Youngblood and Claudia Tomina both said they are seeing this as well.
Same here also, I'm seeing a lot more. No more ways to verify— Molly Youngblood (@mygeigermeister) July 2, 2025
Yes it’s mostly service based companies— ClaudiaT (@ClaudiaTomina) July 3, 2025
Here is what verification looks like on some profiles but it does change every now and then:
