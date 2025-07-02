The past thirty days in the Google search and SEO universe was pretty hectic. We closed it out with the June 2025 core update after numerous unconfirmed Google ranking updates over the month - note we started to feel that core update today. Google also confirmed a change to its adult ranking signals and changed its removal-based demotion threshold. Let's not forget the Google serving bug that caused some serious issues one night.

Then AI Mode rolled out to all US users and then Google brought it to Labs for users in India. Google also is testing Audio overviews in Google Search. Google live audio search is available but live visual is being tested. Google also was caught testing site names in AI Overviews and AI Overviews at the bottom of the search results.

Google was in the press a lot this month, check the interviews section below. Some of those interviews makes you wonder if they live in the same planet as we do. I mean, Google seems to have recently been indexing less, we have the great decoupling, which for some reason Googlers do not see. Google recently softened its stance on AI content. They dropped several structured data items and updated its URL structure help document.

Google Search Console starting lumping AI Mode data into the performance report, which makes things worse, not better. But hey, we got an updates Search Console Insights report.

Google did throw publishers a bone by testing preferred sources in search. Plus these undisclosed AI Answers are interesting 🤷.

Below are the top headlines I manually selected and you can read the May 2025 Google webmaster report if you missed it:

Google Updates:

Google AI:Google Interviews & Industry News:Google SEO:Google Search Console:Google Search Features & User Interface:Google Local & Business Profiles:

