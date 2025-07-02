The past thirty days in the Google search and SEO universe was pretty hectic. We closed it out with the June 2025 core update after numerous unconfirmed Google ranking updates over the month - note we started to feel that core update today. Google also confirmed a change to its adult ranking signals and changed its removal-based demotion threshold. Let's not forget the Google serving bug that caused some serious issues one night.
Then AI Mode rolled out to all US users and then Google brought it to Labs for users in India. Google also is testing Audio overviews in Google Search. Google live audio search is available but live visual is being tested. Google also was caught testing site names in AI Overviews and AI Overviews at the bottom of the search results.
Google was in the press a lot this month, check the interviews section below. Some of those interviews makes you wonder if they live in the same planet as we do. I mean, Google seems to have recently been indexing less, we have the great decoupling, which for some reason Googlers do not see. Google recently softened its stance on AI content. They dropped several structured data items and updated its URL structure help document.
Google Search Console starting lumping AI Mode data into the performance report, which makes things worse, not better. But hey, we got an updates Search Console Insights report.
Google did throw publishers a bone by testing preferred sources in search. Plus these undisclosed AI Answers are interesting 🤷.
Below are the top headlines I manually selected and you can read the May 2025 Google webmaster report if you missed it:
Google Updates:
- Google June 2025 Core Update Is Rolling Out - What We're Seeing So Far
- Google June 2025 Core Update Volatility Just Began - Do You See It?
- Google Updates Ranking Algorithm For Explicit Content & Videos While Updating SafeSearch Docs
- Google Search Removal-Based Demotion Systems Changes Threshold
- Heated Google Search Ranking Volatility On Saturday June 28th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Rumbles On June 25 & 26
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up June 18th
- Google Calm Storm - Heated Weekend Search Volatility But Chatter Calm
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Today - June 4th
- Google Search Broken - Not Serving New Content
- Google Is Now Rolling Out AI Mode In The US
- Google Expands AI Mode To India In Search Labs
- Google Search Tests Audio Overview
- Google AI Mode Adds Charting & Data Visualizations (Plus PR Stuff)
- Google AI Overviews Tests Showing Site Names
- Google Tests AI Overviews At Bottom Of Search Results Page
- Google Tests AI Mode In Chrome Search Bar (Desktop & Android)
- Google AI Mode Within People Also Ask & Chrome
- Google Touts Its Index Freshness As A Win For Google AI
- ChatGPT Mostly Source Wikipedia; Google AI Overviews Mostly Source Reddit
- Bloomberg Interviewed Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai: Search Will Grow, AI Content & Publishers Decline
- Pichai: Google AI Mode Will Be Incorporated Into The Main Search
- Google Questions AI Overview Click Studies & Says Web Is Thriving
- Head Of Google Search, Liz Reid, On Ads & SEO With AI Search
- Google Looks To Reduce Search & Ad Units With Buyout Program
- Drop In Google Indexing Less Since Late May 2025?
- The Great Decoupling Of Google Search - Clicks vs Impressions
- The Great Decoupling Explained By A Googler
- Google: Larger & Longer Issues Can Take Longer To Reverse In Google Search
- Google: I Don't See How Links Play A Role With Core Updates
- Google Softens Its Stance On Automated Translation Using AI
- Google Investigating Search Clicks Leading To Translated Results
- Google Drops Support For Seven Existing Structured Data Markups
- Google Updates Event & Recipe Structured Data; Drops Online Events & More
- Google Gains Markup Support For Loyalty & Membership Programs
- Google On Unrelated Content As A Search Ranking Issue
- Google URL Structure Help Doc Updated
- Google Troubleshooting On Blocking Content From AI Mode & AI Overviews
- Google Search Console Now Counting AI Mode Clicks, Impressions & Positions
- New Google Search Console Insights Report
- Google Search Console API Data Stuck Since June 3rd
- Google Search Console Discover Report Flatlining - Might Be A Reporting Bug
- Finding Conversational Style Query Data In Google Search Console
- Google Rolls Out Talk & Listen Version Of Search Live In Labs
- Live Search Being Tested In The Google Search App
- Google Undisclosed Blue Search Answer?
- Google Top Stories Preferred Sources Labs Feature Can Be Big For Publishers
- Google Search Results Snippets Tests Clickable Page Includes
- Google Tests Swapping Site Name & URL In Search Snippet
- Google Tests Slim Light Blue Vertical Bar By Search Result Snippets
- New Google Search Emoji Answer Feature
- Google Expands Posting Reviews Is Turned Off For This Place
- Reports Of Some Google Business Profiles Disappearing
- Google Business Profiles Changes Add Updates To Posts
- Google Local Photos Testing Product Tags
- Google Business Profiles Rolls Out New Interface For Google Posts
- Google Disallows Adding Countries Or States To Service Area Businesses
