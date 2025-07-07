Google is testing labeling search result snippets with "low price," "typical price" and I assume "high price" directly in the search results. We've seen these for product grid results before, but I am not sure if we've seen them for normal search result snippets.

Brodie Clark posted about these on X and his SERP Alerts page and wrote, "Google is testing out a price change rich result for eCommerce PDPs, featuring an extension that specifies if the price is low, high, or typical."

He shared this screenshot, which I cannot replicate, so it must be some sort of test:

Brodie added, "When clicking on the extension, a popup displays specifying that insights are based on the last 90 days, with the rich result appearing differently on mobile."

Again, we've seen these labels on other Google search results areas but I am not sure if we've seen them in the pure search result snippet?

