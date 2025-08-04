Daily Search Forum Recap: August 4, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Danny Sullivan has left the Google Search Liaison role and will be working within the Search team on other projects. Google is pitching advertisers on new AI Mode ads. Google is testing a new AI Mode rainbow animation. Microsoft Advertising updates its website exclusions. I also posted the monthly Google webmaster report.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

August 2025 Google Webmaster Report

The past month was a bit intense with Google search ranking volatility. With the June 2025 core update kicking off the day before July 1st, we started to see ranking movement in early July and it continues throughout the core update, even after it finished. It was just a super-heated month with Google Search.

Google is reportedly pitching advertisers to buy into ads in AI Mode. The folks over at AdAge have some slides from a Google presentation with the pitch. "Google is getting ready to roll out AI Mode ads widely by giving ad agencies and brands more information about how the new channel differs from traditional search and details about how paid AI search will work," AdAge wrote.

Danny Sullivan is no longer the Google Search Liaison. He is switching roles within Google to work on new projects on the Google Search team. Danny Sullivan started at Google over seven years ago, and was very public-facing up until several months ago.

As you all mostly know, Reddit had an amazing earnings statement and its stock is up 25% since earnings day. But let's dig into the statements Steven Huï¬man, Reddit's CEO, made on that earnings call.

Microsoft has updated its exclusions controls and reporting for Microsoft Advertising Audience Ads and Search Ads. You can now centrally manage website exclusions across accounts and campaigns, apply exclusions in bulk and add up to 10,000 websites per exclusion list.

Google is testing adding a rainbow effect to the AI Mode and Web tabs within the search bar. We've seen this on the AI Mode button on the search box and it seems Google is testing it to highlight some of the tabs.

Here is a photo from a video from the Google office in Venice Beach. They have this movie theatre marquee entry way with the Google logo and it is named The Big Lebowski for some reason.

