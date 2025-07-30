Google announced that the full version of Search Live, with video and not just audio, is now rolling out this week on mobile in the U.S. for users enrolled in the AI Mode Labs experiment. This was demoed at Google at I/O in May, Google released the audio version last month and now is releasing the video version.

Google said, "Search Live is fully integrated with Google Lens, our visual search tool. To get started, just open Lens in the Google app, tap the Live icon, and ask whatever’s on your mind while pointing your camera. You can have a free-flowing, back-and-forth conversation with Search in AI Mode, aided by all the visual context from your live camera feed, like different angles or objects in motion."

You basically can have a conversation with Google, Google said back then, "you can now have a free-flowing, back-and-forth voice conversation with Search and explore links from across the web." Previously, it was just a verbal conversation, but now Google can see what you are looking at.

Here are some screenshots of this in action:

Here is a video:

Here is what Robby Stein from Google posted on social:

3/6 If you want to ask about a hands-on science project or what’s in your textbook, Search Live with video input gives you an AI-powered learning partner that can see what you see. Just point your camera and have a real-time voice convo with Search – all with easy access to… pic.twitter.com/KAses1WmBX — Robby Stein (@rmstein) July 29, 2025

Rajan Patel from Google:

When you go Live with Search, it’s like having an expert on speed dial that can see what you see. You’ll get helpful audio responses for whatever you want to know, with visual context from your camera – plus links to the web with more info. — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) July 29, 2025

