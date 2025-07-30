Google Search Live With Video Rolling Out

Jul 30, 2025 - 7:51 am 11 by
Filed Under Google

Google Live Search Video Audio

Google announced that the full version of Search Live, with video and not just audio, is now rolling out this week on mobile in the U.S. for users enrolled in the AI Mode Labs experiment. This was demoed at Google at I/O in May, Google released the audio version last month and now is releasing the video version.

Google said, "Search Live is fully integrated with Google Lens, our visual search tool. To get started, just open Lens in the Google app, tap the Live icon, and ask whatever’s on your mind while pointing your camera. You can have a free-flowing, back-and-forth conversation with Search in AI Mode, aided by all the visual context from your live camera feed, like different angles or objects in motion."

You basically can have a conversation with Google, Google said back then, "you can now have a free-flowing, back-and-forth voice conversation with Search and explore links from across the web." Previously, it was just a verbal conversation, but now Google can see what you are looking at.

Here are some screenshots of this in action:

Google Search Live With Video1

Google Search Live With Video2

Google Search Live With Video3

Here is a video:

Here is what Robby Stein from Google posted on social:

Rajan Patel from Google:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 31, 2025

Jul 31, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Ad Group Settings For Al Max

Jul 31, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Shopping Tests Clickable Submenus Categories

Jul 31, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Advertising Revenue Up 21% Yet Again

Jul 31, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Tests Search Term Insights For Responsive Search Ads

Jul 31, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google To Use Machine Learning To Determine Age For Ads & More

Jul 31, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google AI Mode Gains Upload Files, Canvas Planner & Search While Browsing
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: July 30, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.