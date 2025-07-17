Earlier this year, Google released a new search labs feature named Ask For Me. Google would call local businesses to get the information you need and then send it to you, without you having to pick up a phone. Well, it is still in labs, still an experiment, I am still on the waitlist but according to one user, it can be hit or miss.

Then Google announced yesterday a new agentic AI-powered local business calling feature. It checks pricing and availability on your behalf without you needing to pick up the phone. It seems to work a lot like the Ask For Me feature. Google said that you "search for something like “pet groomers near me” and you’ll see a new option in the results to “Have AI check pricing.” From there, you can submit your request and Search will do the rest, consolidating information about appointments and services from different businesses to present you with a range of options – saving you time and creating new opportunities for businesses to easily book customers."

This, like the new AI Mode features will roll out to all Search users in the U.S., with higher limits for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

But how about the Ask For Me feature? How does that work? Well, for several queries, Google after 5 days still didn't get back to them on their question. But for others, Google can respond fast.

Shyam tried it out and said on X, "I tested it a few times and submitted requests out of curiosity. Got a confirmation email from Google saying they received the request. It’s been 4–5 days, but no updates yet. I tried two to three different services."

Here is a sample of one of the questions he submitted:

Then he followed up with Google and they said they need more time?

But here, he got a response quickly:

Have any of you had success with this feature and if so, how long did it take for you to get a response?

Forum discusson at X.