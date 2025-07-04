Google AI Mode Can Respond In Non-English Languages

Jul 4, 2025 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Languages

Did you know that Google AI Mode can respond to your questions in other languages than English? When Google launched AI Mode, it launched in the US and English and then in Labs for India but also English only. The help documentation says it supports English only as well - but it can respond in Japanese, German and other languages.

Kenichi Suzuki noticed that AI Mode can respond in other languages when you use the follow-up questions. He posted on X some screenshots of this in action. Kenichi wrote, "Currently, AI Mode only works in English in the US and India. However, you can use it with other languages by asking follow-up questions."

Here are some of his screenshots:

Google Ai Mode Japanese

Google Ai Mode German

Here are more screenshots:

Damien also noticed this works in the people also ask AI responses:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 4, 2025

Jul 4, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google June 2025 Core Update, Search Volatility, Insights Report, Ads & More

Jul 4, 2025 - 8:01 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Tests Zoomable & Sticky Related Searches

Jul 4, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Mode Can Respond In Non-English Languages

Jul 4, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Local Place Listings In Green

Jul 4, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Gains Automatic Shipping Updates

Jul 4, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Bing Tests Local Place Listings In Green
Next Story: Bing Search Tests Zoomable & Sticky Related Searches

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.