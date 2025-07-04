Did you know that Google AI Mode can respond to your questions in other languages than English? When Google launched AI Mode, it launched in the US and English and then in Labs for India but also English only. The help documentation says it supports English only as well - but it can respond in Japanese, German and other languages.

Kenichi Suzuki noticed that AI Mode can respond in other languages when you use the follow-up questions. He posted on X some screenshots of this in action. Kenichi wrote, "Currently, AI Mode only works in English in the US and India. However, you can use it with other languages by asking follow-up questions."

Here are some of his screenshots:

Here are more screenshots:

Damien also noticed this works in the people also ask AI responses:

In this example of a query in French, he only took French sites as a source. pic.twitter.com/N6T5W943nl — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) July 4, 2025

