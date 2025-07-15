Google Search Console Analytics API New Metadata Incomplete Data Points

Google announced it has a new metadata field for its Search Analytics API (for Search Console's performance reports) that will tell you about incomplete data points you received through the API. Google said, "This field provides context about the state of the data, informing you when your request includes incomplete data points." So if you are requesting fresh data, this will show you when the data is from exactly.

Google wrote on LinkedIn, "The two values available are first_incomplete_hour and first_incomplete_date."

When you request recent data (using all or hourly_all for dataState), some of the rows returned may represent data that is incomplete, which means that the data is still being collected and processed. This metadata object helps you identify exactly when this starts and ends.

All dates and times provided in this object are in the America/Los_Angeles time zone.

The specific field returned within this object depends on how you've grouped your data in the request:

(1) first_incomplete_date (string): The first date for which the data is still being collected and processed, presented in YYYY-MM-DD format (ISO-8601 extended local date format).

This field is populated only when the request's dataState is all and data is grouped by date, and the requested date range contains incomplete data points.

All values after the first_incomplete_date may still change noticeably.

(2) first_incomplete_hour (string): The first hour for which the data is still being collected and processed, presented in YYYY-MM-DDThh:mm:ss[+|-]hh:mm format (ISO-8601 extended offset date-time format).

This field is populated only when the request's dataState is hourly_all, and data is grouped by hour and the requested date range contains incomplete data points.

All values after the first_incomplete_hour may still change noticeably.

A bit more detail can be found in this technical documentation.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Google Search Console Analytics API New Metadata Incomplete Data Points

