Google announced yesterday that AI Mode now works with Circle to Search and Google Lens. Google's Rajan Patel wrote on X, "Today, we're taking your visual searches to the next level with two new capabilities."

Here is how Circle to Search works with AI Mode; in short, you need to go to the dive deeper section under the AI Overview to get there. Google wrote, "long press the home button or navigation bar, then circle, tap, or gesture on what you want to search. When our systems determine an AI response to be most helpful, an AI Overview will appear in your results. From there, scroll to the bottom and tap “dive deeper with AI Mode” to ask follow-up questions and explore content across the web that’s relevant to your visual search."

Here is a video:

Google Lens via the Google app (Android and iOS) will also support AI Mode. Although, I thought this was old news, maybe it is now more widely available with AI Mode being fully live in the US and India?

Here are some screenshots:

