After months of testing, it seems Google is rolling out a button for AI Mode directly in the search box on Google's home page - on Google.com. This seems like a big deal to me, and goes along with AI Mode being the first tab in the main search results.

I covered this on Friday at Search Engine Land after noticing it come up on both Chrome on Mac and PC both signed in and out; Safari and Microsoft Edge.

Here is what it looks like:

Here is a static image:

Here is what it looked like before:

Hat tip to @swetav07 for making me look again at this.

