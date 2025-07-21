Google AI Mode Button Now On Home Page Search Box

Jul 21, 2025 - 7:21 am
Filed Under Google

Google Button

After months of testing, it seems Google is rolling out a button for AI Mode directly in the search box on Google's home page - on Google.com. This seems like a big deal to me, and goes along with AI Mode being the first tab in the main search results.

I covered this on Friday at Search Engine Land after noticing it come up on both Chrome on Mac and PC both signed in and out; Safari and Microsoft Edge.

Here is what it looks like:

Google Home Page Search Box Ai Mode Button

Here is a static image:

Google Home Page Search Box Ai Mode Button

Here is what it looked like before:

Google Home Page Search Box Normal

Hat tip to @swetav07 for making me look again at this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

