Google Business Profiles Now Requests Text/WhatsApp Number During Setup

Jul 15, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google Maps

Woman Texting At Desk

We know you have been able to add your text or WhatsApp number to your Google Business Profile for some time now, but now Google is asking for it when you set up your Google Business Profile for the first time.

Syed M. Amir Hassan posted on X that he noticed this being requested during a set up of a new Google Business Profile. He wrote, "While setting up a new GBP, Google is now asking for a chat number (for text/WhatsApp). 'Selection is optional."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Business Profiles Text Whatsapp Setup

Here is a Google help document on how to manage this feature.

I guess Google wants more businesses to offer texting in their local profile within Google Search and Google Maps.

Forum discussion at X.

 

