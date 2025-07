Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google held its Google Search Central Live event in the Asia-Pacific region last week. It was a three day event, as opposed to the normal half day events it has held in the past. In any event. Jason Mun was there and posted all the slides from "Indexing day" on LinkedIn.

Since they are public on LinkedIn, I figured I'd share them with a wider audience here, so you all can benefit from reading them. Of course, the slides may be missing context that was added from the presenter, so keep that in mind.

Gagan Ghorta tipped me on this LinkedIn post and he did his own post on the more interesting slides, over here.

Here they are:

That is about 80 slides there and I don't think I posted them in any specific order.

