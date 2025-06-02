June 2025 Google Webmaster Report

It's time for the big Google Webmaster report, where I recap all the big organic Google Search related news I covered here over the past month. We had Google I/O and with that, AI Mode went live in the US, with a bunch of new AI features. AI Overviews expanded, and it leads to Google Search query growth. And Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, feels this won't kill publishers - believe it or not.

We had a lot of Google Search ranking volatility, we covered it five times in the past month. Google did not confirm any of them but Google did say Google Search stops 20 times more spammy pages with its AI.

Google did say AI Mode data will come to Search Console, you just won't be able to break it up. When it does, maybe make an annotation with the new annotations feature in Search Console. Google also released some documentation on AI topics for you all. This is all while Google held another creator summit, meanwhile Brazilian publishers are not happy.

Reddit might get killed off by Google's Discussions beta feature, we will see. Google is testing an AI Shuffle button, and of course, plenty of AI Mode buttons in Google Search. And Google Discover desktop may roll out soon, surprised it hasn't yet.

Below are the top headlines I manually selected and you can read the May 2025 Google webmaster report if you missed it:

