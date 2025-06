June 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

It's time for the big Google Webmaster report, where I recap all the big organic Google Search related news I covered here over the past month. We had Google I/O and with that, AI Mode went live in the US, with a bunch of new AI features. AI Overviews expanded, and it leads to Google Search query growth. And Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, feels this won't kill publishers - believe it or not.

We had a lot of Google Search ranking volatility, we covered it five times in the past month. Google did not confirm any of them but Google did say Google Search stops 20 times more spammy pages with its AI.

Google did say AI Mode data will come to Search Console, you just won't be able to break it up. When it does, maybe make an annotation with the new annotations feature in Search Console. Google also released some documentation on AI topics for you all. This is all while Google held another creator summit, meanwhile Brazilian publishers are not happy.

Reddit might get killed off by Google's Discussions beta feature, we will see. Google is testing an AI Shuffle button, and of course, plenty of AI Mode buttons in Google Search. And Google Discover desktop may roll out soon, surprised it hasn't yet.

Below are the top headlines I manually selected and you can read the May 2025 Google webmaster report if you missed it:

Google Ranking Updates & Volatility:

Google AI:Google Search Console & Merchant Center:Google SEO:Google Local & Business Profiles:Google User Interface:Other Google:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.