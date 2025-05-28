Google added a new type of data point to the Google Business Profiles performance reports named Chat Clicks. Chat clicks show you how many people are clicking over from your chat conversations in the local and maps results within Google Search and Maps.

It is unclear if this is relabeling the message clicks report or if this is something new.

This was spotted by OMG National on X and shared a screenshot of this new report:

If you don't see it, that means you probably did not enable chat within Google Business Profiles.

I just looked at the example I sent last month. It is definitely relabeling the Messaging Clicks info pic.twitter.com/i2CMgGuGvl — Brandon Schmidt (@brandonschmidt) May 28, 2025

Forum discussion at X.