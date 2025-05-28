Google AI Overviews Tests Query Expansion Tabs

Google needs even more queries, the 10% growth isn't enough, so Google AI Overviews is testing query expansion tabs at the top of the AI Overviews. We've seen variations of this within the AI Overviews, but now they are testing them at the top of the AI Overviews.

This was first spotted by Sachin Patel who posted screenshots on X, here is one of them:

Google Ai Overview Tabs

Here is what I see for that same query:

Google Ai Overview Normal

Here are more examples:

Forum discussion at X.

 

