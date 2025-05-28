Google needs even more queries, the 10% growth isn't enough, so Google AI Overviews is testing query expansion tabs at the top of the AI Overviews. We've seen variations of this within the AI Overviews, but now they are testing them at the top of the AI Overviews.

This was first spotted by Sachin Patel who posted screenshots on X, here is one of them:

Here is what I see for that same query:

Here are more examples:

Google's AI Overview just got a UI update — now showing question-based tabs in the SERP. @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/LRBDy7gNht — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) May 28, 2025

Google is testing out a new display for AI overviews on desktop by featuring related questions in tabs. The search query is shown in the first tab as the 'Original:', with related questions triggering a new AIO. First spotted by @SachuPatel53124. Details: https://t.co/2FVmsuI5ZB pic.twitter.com/iw6VOQiSLU — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) May 28, 2025

Forum discussion at X.