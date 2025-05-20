Google Search Tests Link Icon Box With Anchor Feature

Google Link Boxes

Google is testing a new link feature in the search results, it is in the form of a link box, in the search result snippet, that when you click on it, it anchors you down on the page to a specific portion of that text.

It works similarly to the featured snippets, people also ask, AI Overview links, but it is in the form of a new link in the normal search results snippet.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on X and SERP Alerts about this. I cannot replicate this but here are his screenshots.

This shows the new link box icon in the snippets:

Google Snippet Arrow Link Box

When you hover over the link, you can see the HTML anchor in the link:

Google Snippet Arrow Link Anchor

Here is another screenshot:

I guess, the more links, the better for publishers?

Forum discussion at X.

 

