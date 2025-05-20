Google is testing a new link feature in the search results, it is in the form of a link box, in the search result snippet, that when you click on it, it anchors you down on the page to a specific portion of that text.

It works similarly to the featured snippets, people also ask, AI Overview links, but it is in the form of a new link in the normal search results snippet.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on X and SERP Alerts about this. I cannot replicate this but here are his screenshots.

This shows the new link box icon in the snippets:

When you hover over the link, you can see the HTML anchor in the link:

Here is another screenshot:

SEO News: Google is testing out a link icon for description snippets for pages in search results.



The desktop test is intended to make descriptions more useful to users by taking them directly to the highlighted content on the page.



This functionality for descriptions mimics… pic.twitter.com/GKrR1NegrA — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) May 19, 2025

I guess, the more links, the better for publishers?

Forum discussion at X.