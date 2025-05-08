Google is testing new buttons and tags on its local listings and local ads. These include a new "read reviews" button, various appointment tags and other business descriptive tags.

Anthony Higman posted screenshots of the read reviews button being added to local sponsored ads in Google Search - here is his screenshot from X:

He also posted the "Appointment Suggested" and "Appointment Required" tags added to Google local listings:

Then this one on X (hat tip Gagan) of descriptive tags added to local listings in Japan - they translate to reservation possible, for children, takeout and catering - these are justifications by the way:

