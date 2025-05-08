Google Tests Read Reviews Button & Appointment Tags On Local Listings

May 8, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Tags

Google is testing new buttons and tags on its local listings and local ads. These include a new "read reviews" button, various appointment tags and other business descriptive tags.

Anthony Higman posted screenshots of the read reviews button being added to local sponsored ads in Google Search - here is his screenshot from X:

Read Reviews

He also posted the "Appointment Suggested" and "Appointment Required" tags added to Google local listings:

Appointment Tags

Then this one on X (hat tip Gagan) of descriptive tags added to local listings in Japan - they translate to reservation possible, for children, takeout and catering - these are justifications by the way:

Local Tags Justifications

Forum discussion at X.

 

