Google Tests New Pagination Bar On Mobile

Google is also testing a new pagination bar with page numbers and previous and next icons, instead of the "more search results" button. Bing was recently just testing this too and now I see Google testing it.

This is what you'd normally see to have Google load more results for you:

Google Search Pagination More Results Nromal

But here is the version Google is testing according to screenshots from Vijay Chauhan on X:

Google Search Pagination Next Prev Test

Here is a video of it in action:

I am not sure who goes to page two, but if you do, it may look slightly different.

Forum discussion at X.

 

