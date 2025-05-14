Google is also testing a new pagination bar with page numbers and previous and next icons, instead of the "more search results" button. Bing was recently just testing this too and now I see Google testing it.

This is what you'd normally see to have Google load more results for you:

But here is the version Google is testing according to screenshots from Vijay Chauhan on X:

Here is a video of it in action:

I am not sure who goes to page two, but if you do, it may look slightly different.

