Google is also testing a new pagination bar with page numbers and previous and next icons, instead of the "more search results" button. Bing was recently just testing this too and now I see Google testing it.
This is what you'd normally see to have Google load more results for you:
But here is the version Google is testing according to screenshots from Vijay Chauhan on X:
Here is a video of it in action:
Google is testing pagination in Google Search on mobile devices. Can you replicate this? @brodieseo @rustybrick #SEO #SEONews pic.twitter.com/ZjTOO7IZO0— Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) May 8, 2025
I am not sure who goes to page two, but if you do, it may look slightly different.
Forum discussion at X.