Google has updated its Google iOS app and with that, the most noticeable change was it updated the super G logo, with a more blended version of the logo. I am not sure if this is going to be the new logo going forward of this is a temporary change for an event, maybe like I/O.

That being said, 9to5Google said this is a big deal because this is the first change to the super G logo in 10 years - since Google rolled out its new logo in 2015.

Here is a side-by-side, with the new logo on the right:

Here is a GIF showing the difference as well:

Damien shared some other updates with the Google app that he noticed:

Another example with other sites

I am not sure if all of these are new from this specific update or from weeks ago - but the logo is new.

I asked folks on X and LinkedIn if they like it, most do not care:

Do you like the new Google logo - super G logo? Image in next post in thread so you can see it. — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 13, 2025

I agree with the majority here, I don't care.

