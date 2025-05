Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google has updated its Google iOS app and with that, the most noticeable change was it updated the super G logo, with a more blended version of the logo. I am not sure if this is going to be the new logo going forward of this is a temporary change for an event, maybe like I/O.

That being said, 9to5Google said this is a big deal because this is the first change to the super G logo in 10 years - since Google rolled out its new logo in 2015.

Here is a side-by-side, with the new logo on the right:

Here is a GIF showing the difference as well:

Damien shared some other updates with the Google app that he noticed:

Another example with other sites pic.twitter.com/VK25rOzXZY — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) May 12, 2025

I am not sure if all of these are new from this specific update or from weeks ago - but the logo is new.

I asked folks on X and LinkedIn if they like it, most do not care:

Do you like the new Google logo - super G logo? Image in next post in thread so you can see it. — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 13, 2025

I agree with the majority here, I don't care.

Forum discussion at X.