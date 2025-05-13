Google Updated Its Super G Logo In The iOS App

May 13, 2025 - 7:51 am 3 by
Filed Under Google

Google Blended Logo

Google has updated its Google iOS app and with that, the most noticeable change was it updated the super G logo, with a more blended version of the logo. I am not sure if this is going to be the new logo going forward of this is a temporary change for an event, maybe like I/O.

That being said, 9to5Google said this is a big deal because this is the first change to the super G logo in 10 years - since Google rolled out its new logo in 2015.

Here is a side-by-side, with the new logo on the right:

Google Ios App Icon Super G

Here is a GIF showing the difference as well:

Google Super G App Icon

Damien shared some other updates with the Google app that he noticed:

I am not sure if all of these are new from this specific update or from weeks ago - but the logo is new.

I asked folks on X and LinkedIn if they like it, most do not care:

I agree with the majority here, I don't care.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 14, 2025

May 14, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Tests Add Annotation In Performance Reports

May 14, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles What's Happening Feature

May 14, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Search APIs To Retire August 11, 2025

May 14, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Internal Emails On Google Marketing Live 2024 (Last Year)

May 14, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests New Pagination Bar On Mobile

May 14, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google: Stop Using Different URLs For Same Image
Next Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Spiked - May 12 & 13

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.