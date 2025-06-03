Google Publishes About Video Ads Help Doc

Google has published a new help document named About Video ads across Google surfaces. As you know, Google announced new video ad formats at Google Marketing Live and we've seen Google testing video ads recently again, but now this new help document is out with more details. This new document covers video ads in web search, image search and shopping search.

The document reads:

Video ads across Google surfaces are visually engaging ad formats that can help customers discover your brand on Google. These ads are effective to engage users as they can be visually appealing and brand-forward, and may inspire potential customers earlier in their shopping journeys to learn about your brand. We’re now testing this new format to give businesses the ability to share video content alongside product information for a truly interactive experience.

It does explain that video ads "are available in the US and Canada only."

How does it work? Google wrote:

Add high-quality video assets to your Performance Max campaigns, and reach new audiences across Search, Image Search, Google Shopping, and your Discover feed. These new shoppable formats will be shown to potential customers in lower intent, more “browsy” Search placements earlier in their shopping journey.

Then Google shows how video ads look on (1) Video ad on Web Search, (2) Video ad on Image and (3) Video ad on Shopping tab.

Here is how video ads look on web search:

Video Ads Web Search

Forum discussion at SEOfomo.

I am currently offline for the Shavout holiday, this post was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today.

 

