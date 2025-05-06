Google Business Profiles Information Edit Rejection Notice

Google is now sending emails to business owners when a Google Business Profile information edit was rejected. The email subject line says "A recent information edit was rejected," and then it tells you more details on why and allows you to read the policy and then appeal the decision.

Ben Fisher shared a screenshot of this email on Bluesky and the email says:

Uma Flowers, you can't make the following edits because content that violates our policies isn't allowed.

Can't update business category:
Cannabis store

Violated policy
Business identity changed

Here is a screenshot of this email:

Gbp Edit Rejected

Amy Toman said in response to Ben posted this feature:

That's a first for me, Barry. If they start sending these, it will be a great benefit for users by letting them know exactly what Google will accept and won't. I hope it's the beginning of something larger.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

