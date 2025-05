Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google is now sending emails to business owners when a Google Business Profile information edit was rejected. The email subject line says "A recent information edit was rejected," and then it tells you more details on why and allows you to read the policy and then appeal the decision.

Ben Fisher shared a screenshot of this email on Bluesky and the email says:

Uma Flowers, you can't make the following edits because content that violates our policies isn't allowed. Can't update business category:

Cannabis store Violated policy

Business identity changed

Here is a screenshot of this email:

Amy Toman said in response to Ben posted this feature:

That's a first for me, Barry. If they start sending these, it will be a great benefit for users by letting them know exactly what Google will accept and won't. I hope it's the beginning of something larger.

