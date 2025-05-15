Google is testing a new sub or secondary menu under the search bar in Google Search. This secondary menu, or sub-menu, is below the main search vertical options and is missing the bubble format that we've seen Google use for this sub-menu.

This test was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who shared screenshots on Mastodon - here they are:

This is what it looks like when you click on a sub-menu - the bubble style returns:

I cannot replicate but Frank wrote, "Clicking on an item starts a new search with a selector with blue background."

