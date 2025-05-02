Google added a new way to search for your products in the Google Merchant Center console. There is a new search button named "Search for Products" that you can click on and will let you pick from a pre-defined set of searches or you can type your own search.

Then Google Merchant Center will dynamically add your query as a filter for the products you have within Google Merchant Center. It is pretty cool and Emmanuel Flossie posted about it on LinkedIn and explained it super well in this video.

Here is how it works:

(1) Click the Search for Products button:

(2) Then you are shown pre-defined searches:

(3) Clicking on one will activate the filter:

(4) Or you can type your own:

Here is Emmanuel's video:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.