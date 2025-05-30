Google may extend the Google Search box so you can see more of your longer query. As you know, people are doing longer searches these days, and sometimes, you can't see the full query when you type it. Instead, you need to scroll to see the 2,000 plus characters you entered into the search box.

Rajan Patel, VP, Engineering for Search at Google, wrote on X, "Good point, we'll see if we can extend it even more." He was asked about this by Gagan Ghotra who wrote, "Google need to change the search box to make it more dynamic and it should keep on expanding down automatically showing the full prompt rather than it becoming like this with right hand side bar to scroll up and see what was typed at the start."

Here is what it looks like when you enter over 2,000 characters into the box, you need to scroll to see it all:

Here is a static image of this search box scrolled down:

So Google may make it bigger - maybe.

Here are those posts:

Google need to change the search box to make it more dynamic and it should keep on expanding down automatically showing the full prompt rather than it becoming like this with right hand side bar to scroll up and see what was typed at the start.@rajanpatel 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8hNgceqNnC — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) May 29, 2025

Good point, we'll see if we can extend it even more. — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) May 29, 2025

Forum discussion at X.