Google May Extend The Google Search Box To See More Of The Query

May 30, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Woman Laptop Desktop

Google may extend the Google Search box so you can see more of your longer query. As you know, people are doing longer searches these days, and sometimes, you can't see the full query when you type it. Instead, you need to scroll to see the 2,000 plus characters you entered into the search box.

Rajan Patel, VP, Engineering for Search at Google, wrote on X, "Good point, we'll see if we can extend it even more." He was asked about this by Gagan Ghotra who wrote, "Google need to change the search box to make it more dynamic and it should keep on expanding down automatically showing the full prompt rather than it becoming like this with right hand side bar to scroll up and see what was typed at the start."

Here is what it looks like when you enter over 2,000 characters into the box, you need to scroll to see it all:

Google Search Box Longer

Here is a static image of this search box scrolled down:

Google Search Box Longer

So Google may make it bigger - maybe.

Here are those posts:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Video: Google Search Ranking Volatility, Web Publishing Dead, AI Mode Search Console Data & AI Mode Scares SEOs

May 30, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google May Extend The Google Search Box To See More Of The Query

May 30, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Al Max Replaces Search Max In Google Ads

May 30, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On How Googlebot Crawling Has Changed Over The Years

May 30, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Some Seeing Google Ads Channel‬‭ Reporting For Performance Max

May 30, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Al Max Replaces Search Max In Google Ads
Next Story: Video: Google Search Ranking Volatility, Web Publishing Dead, AI Mode Search Console Data & AI Mode Scares SEOs

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.