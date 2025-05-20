Google Tests Search Results Links In Light Blue Cyan Again

Google is once again testing a light blue color, cyan, for its title links in the search results. Google tested this on and off quite a lot over the years, but Google is testing it again.

With that, Google is also testing darker highlighting colors.

This was spotted by a couple of people on social media.

Khushal Bherwani posted this screenshot on X:

Google Search Blue

Shameem Adhikarath posted this screenshot on X:

Google Search Blue2

Brodie Clark posted the darker highlight color on X as well:

Google Dark0highlight Color

I was able to replicate this as well, here is normal light mode by dark mode:

Google Light Blue

Google Light Blue Dark Mode

Light blue is refreshing, no?

Forum discussion at threads above.

 

