Google is once again testing a light blue color, cyan, for its title links in the search results. Google tested this on and off quite a lot over the years, but Google is testing it again.

With that, Google is also testing darker highlighting colors.

This was spotted by a couple of people on social media.

Khushal Bherwani posted this screenshot on X:

Shameem Adhikarath posted this screenshot on X:

Brodie Clark posted the darker highlight color on X as well:

Google is testing blue shades in search results again. cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/KUCXj67qFc — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) May 16, 2025

🆕 Google testing Light Cyan color heading in Dark mode serp. pic.twitter.com/exV95ORcGy — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) May 16, 2025

I was able to replicate this as well, here is normal light mode by dark mode:

Light blue is refreshing, no?

Google is experimenting with a darker highlight for important text within features. This is compared to the standard lighter blue that has been the default for some time now. The highlight commonly shows for AI overviews, featured snippets & PAA. Source: https://t.co/2FVmsuHya3 pic.twitter.com/FNXamF5TBr — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) May 6, 2025

