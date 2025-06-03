Daily Search Forum Recap: June 3, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There is a new term in our industry called "The Great Decoupling" - basically, how impressions are okay but you watch clicks just drop. Google published a new help document on video ads in search. Google Ads has new conversion goals interfaces. Bing is testing snippet extensions in a set of blue boxes. Microsoft Bing vehicle ads gain car condition labels.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • The Great Decoupling Of Google Search - Clicks vs Impressions
    Since Google began rolling out AI Overviews in Google Search, publishers, site owners, SEOs, etc have been posting screenshots of their Google Search Console performance reports that show how clicks from Google start to drop, where impressions stay the same or go higher.
  • Google Publishes About Video Ads Help Doc
    Google has published a new help document named About Video ads across Google surfaces. As you know, Google announced new video ad formats at Google Marketing Live and we've seen Google testing video ads recently again, but now this new help document is out with more details. This new document covers video ads in web search, image search and shopping search.
  • Google Ads Testing New Conversion Goals Interface
    Google is testing a new conversion goals interface within the Google Ads advertiser console. This now shows you a drop down option to dig into each goal and it groups the goals in a nicer way.
  • Bing Tests Blue Boxed In Snippet Extensions
    Microsoft is testing using a blue boxed in design for the Bing Search snippet extensions. Normally this would be listed out as text, in a list type of view format, side-by-side. But here Bing is testing it in a blue box.
  • Microsoft Bing Vehicle Ads With Car Condition Labels
    Microsoft is now labeling some of the Bing vehicle ads with the condition of those automobiles. They include “New,” “Used,” and “CPO” (Certified Pre-Owned). Also highlights features like “Single Owner,” “Nationwide Transfer,” and “Low Miles Per Year.”
  • Pikachu Hits Google I/O
    One of the cute parts of the Google I/O keynote was the mention of Gemini finishing the Pokémon in crazy time.
  • Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Monday & Tuesday
    This is a programming note that I will be completely offline for the holiday of Shavout/Shavous on Monday and Tuesday, June 2nd and 3rd. Any stories published here will be scheduled, written beforehand, and not written during the holiday hours.

I am currently offline for the Shavout holiday, this post was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today.

 

