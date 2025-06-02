Bing Search Tests Chat with Copilot Section

Microsoft is testing a new "Chat with Copilot" section within the Bing Search results. This section will give you query and question ideas that expand your original search query done on Bing and try to take you into Copilot, Microsoft's AI search experience.

This feature was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted the following screenshot on Mastodon:

Bing Search Chat With Copilot

Frank wrote, "Bing is adding another feature to remind people of its artificial intelligence: 'Chat with Copilot'. This feature appears among the usual search results and provides answers to some questions."

Yep - all these search engines are promoting entry into more AI search experiences.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

I am currently offline for the Shavout holiday, this post was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today.

 

