Microsoft is testing a new "Chat with Copilot" section within the Bing Search results. This section will give you query and question ideas that expand your original search query done on Bing and try to take you into Copilot, Microsoft's AI search experience.

This feature was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted the following screenshot on Mastodon:

Frank wrote, "Bing is adding another feature to remind people of its artificial intelligence: 'Chat with Copilot'. This feature appears among the usual search results and provides answers to some questions."

Yep - all these search engines are promoting entry into more AI search experiences.

