Another Google court document from the DOJ trial showed that Google said it is currently rethinking its entire search stack, from the ground up, with LLMs playing a more fundamental role.

The doc said:

Google is currently re-thinking their search stack from the ground-up with LLM taking a more prominent role. They are thinking about how fundamental components of search (ranking, retrieval, displaying SERP) can be reimagined given the availability of LLMs.

Here is a screenshot:

It also said "LLMs can improve portions of Google's search stack (e.g. query interpretation and summarizing presentation of results)."

And, "One consideration is the computation time of LLMs, depending on the use case."

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra:

wow Googler Pandu Nayak told DOJ - "Google is currently re-thinking their search stack from the ground-up with LLM taking a more prominent role. They are thinking about how fundamental components of search (ranking, retrieval, displaying SERP) can be reimagined given the… https://t.co/pIut1BaxN2 pic.twitter.com/s4mowXi0UM — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) May 13, 2025

Forum discussion at X.