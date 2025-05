Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Another Google court document from the DOJ trial showed that Google said it is currently rethinking its entire search stack, from the ground up, with LLMs playing a more fundamental role.

The doc said:

Google is currently re-thinking their search stack from the ground-up with LLM taking a more prominent role. They are thinking about how fundamental components of search (ranking, retrieval, displaying SERP) can be reimagined given the availability of LLMs.

Here is a screenshot:

It also said "LLMs can improve portions of Google's search stack (e.g. query interpretation and summarizing presentation of results)."

And, "One consideration is the computation time of LLMs, depending on the use case."

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra:

wow Googler Pandu Nayak told DOJ - "Google is currently re-thinking their search stack from the ground-up with LLM taking a more prominent role. They are thinking about how fundamental components of search (ranking, retrieval, displaying SERP) can be reimagined given theā€¦

