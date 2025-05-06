Google Site Commands Display AI Overviews

May 6, 2025
Filed Under Google

Confused Google Robot

Here is a weird one - doing a site command and Google presenting an AI Overview summary of the results. In this case, the AI Overview was dead wrong - which is not all that uncommon - but why show an AI Overview here?

I cannot replicate this but Bill Hartzer spotted this last week and posted a screenshot on X:

Google Site Command Ai Overview

Like Bill said, and like the results show, Bill does have content related to casinos despite what the AI Overview said.

The AI Overview wrote:

It appears there are no results for "site:billhartzer.com casino". This suggests that the website billhartzer.com likely does not have any content related to casinos.

I did see some private SEO forums share other examples of AI Overviews showing up for site commands, so something might be up.

I certainly hope Google does not replace site commands with AI Overviews.

Forum discussion at X.

 

