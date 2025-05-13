Google Navboost Is Not A Machine Learning System & More DOJ Leaks

May 13, 2025 - 7:31 am 2 by
Filed Under Google

Google Boosted Logo

We've only covered the Department of Justice vs Google documents here and there but here are some documents that may be of interest to the community here. Google said Navboost is not a machine learning system, instead it is more of a big table. And there are more documents including one on hand crafting signals and another on a debugging interface.

Brett Tabke from WebmasterWorld/Pubcon uncovered these yesterday and I wanted to highlight them for more attention.

Dr. Eric Lehman, Former Google Distinguished Software Engineer, said Navboost is not a machine learning system but rather a big table (database table, I assume): He said, "Navboost is not a machine-learning system. It’s just a big table." He added, "It says for this document – sorry, for this search query, this document got two clicks. For this query, this document got three clicks, this – and so on. And it’s aggregated, and there’s a little bit of extra data. But you can think of it as just a giant table."

Navboost Not Machine Learning Google

Then this bit on Hand Crafting of Signals that says "Almost every signal, aside from RankBrain and DeepRank (which are LLM-based) are hand-crafted and thus able to be analyzed and adjusted by engineers. To develop and use these signals, engineers look at data and then take a sigmoid or other function and figure out the threshold to use. So, the "hand crafting" means that Google takes all those sigmoids and figures out the thresholds."

Of course, this is part of that document, "Clicks (C) - historically, how long a user stayed at a particular linked page before bouncing back to the SERP." Something Google has outright said over the years is not a thing - pogosticking.

Google Handcrafting Signals

I am not sure if this quality rater explanation is about using there scores directly in the ranking systems or doing regression analysis after - Google has said countless times quality raters do not directly impact rankings:

And then this about a debugging interface for "Pandu typed "james allan umass" into a Google search window and then called up the internal debugger window." "containing a table with list of 10 blue links and corresponding score for each top-level signal as well as corresponding total score "Final IR" across all." Super interesting.

Of course, the bits on Q*, RankEmbed, Twiddlers and so on...

Google Debugging Interface

Enjoy chewing on these bits, and there is more here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 14, 2025

May 14, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Tests Add Annotation In Performance Reports

May 14, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles What's Happening Feature

May 14, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Search APIs To Retire August 11, 2025

May 14, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Internal Emails On Google Marketing Live 2024 (Last Year)

May 14, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests New Pagination Bar On Mobile

May 14, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: 18 Year Google Search Engineer Rants On DOJ's Anti-Trust Case
Next Story: Google: Stop Using Different URLs For Same Image

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.