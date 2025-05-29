For the past several months, we've been seeing signs that the Google Maps and local questions and answers feature is being phased out. Well, it seems like it is not going away but rather changed when it does and does not show.

Joy Hawkins learned from Krystal Taing about the changes and posted about them in the Local Search Forum. She wrote:

Is Q&A gone on Google?

No - this has been removed from some surfaces and experiences but it is still available to businesses and consumers.

Joy them posted when they do and do not show, it depends on the query:

Q&A shows on businesses in Google Search when you get a map pack and then click on a result.

Q&A shows on businesses in Google Maps in all types of searches.

Q&A does not show on search when you get a direct result and Knowledge Panel, without getting a map pack.

She provided these examples so it is easier to understand, but honestly, I tried some of these and I am not 100% clear yet:

Search - "Target on Balboa in San Diego" (or something similar that you know will give you the single result, not a list) You will NOT see Q&A on this listing on Google Search. If you do this search on maps, you WILL see Q&A

Search - "Target San Diego" or "Department stores San Diego". If you are given a map pack of results and you click into any of these results, you will see Q&A

Business owners will see all Q&A in GBP and via API, and can post and respond as they always have

So, if I search and get this map pack and click on a result, I'll see the Q&A:

But if I search for the business directly, I will not get the Q&A, unless it is my business and I have access to see the Google Business Profile:

I mean, I think if you would search for a specific business, having the Q&A section would be just as relevant? So I am confused why Google would remove it for those queries?

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.