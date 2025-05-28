Google announced it will be removing the notifications and email archive section from Google Merchant Center into Google Merchant Center Next on June 25, 2025. After June 25th, Google Merchant Center will no longer have your email notifications archived there.

Google wrote, "The Email archive feature within Merchant Center will be discontinued after June 25, 2025." Google said this is about "simplifying how you receive important updates and notifications to provide a more personalized and relevant experience."

So where do you find these notifications? In Google Merchant Center Next, not in the old Google Merchant Center.

Google wrote:

All the most relevant messages and notifications specific to your account will now be available directly within Merchant Center Next. You can find these important updates under the "Notifications" section in Merchant Center Next. This change will streamline your alerts and keep all important updates in one place. This ensures you receive timely and personalized information directly where you manage your account.

