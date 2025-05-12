Google is testing a new recipe search feature that seems to be powered by AI Overviews, it also seems to be a Search Labs feature. This allows you to see recipe ideas, then filter by recipe replacements, ingredients, in this carousel format style.
This was spotted by Damien who posted a video of it in action on X - I cropped it down to a snippet of the video in this GIF below:
Here is a static image of it as well:
Here is the full video:
And this AI Overview feature, is it new?— Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) May 10, 2025
Recipe idea, recipe idea replacement, ingredient, and recipe idea carousel...@rustybrick @brodieseo @glenngabe https://t.co/zYlvWhuFBi pic.twitter.com/GMF3PPQjeH
I wonder what recipe bloggers think of this test.
I suspect this is a test of one of the things Google may be showing off at I/O next week?
Forum discussion at X.