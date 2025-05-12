Google Tests Recipes With Interactive AI Overviews

Google is testing a new recipe search feature that seems to be powered by AI Overviews, it also seems to be a Search Labs feature. This allows you to see recipe ideas, then filter by recipe replacements, ingredients, in this carousel format style.

This was spotted by Damien who posted a video of it in action on X - I cropped it down to a snippet of the video in this GIF below:

Google Recipe Ai Overview Interactive

Here is a static image of it as well:

Google Ai Overview Recipe

Here is the full video:

I wonder what recipe bloggers think of this test.

I suspect this is a test of one of the things Google may be showing off at I/O next week?

Forum discussion at X.

 

