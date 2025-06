Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google is testing a new conversion goals interface within the Google Ads advertiser console. This now shows you a drop down option to dig into each goal and it groups the goals in a nicer way.

This was spotted first by Saquib Syed who posted about it on LinkedIn. Hana Kobzov√° then covered it on PPC News Feed and wrote, "The refreshed layout brings a more visually segmented view of key conversion metrics and setup steps." "The dropdown icon also reveals more details about the conversion action directly on the Summary page," she added.

Here is what it looks like:

Here is the old UI:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.