Google is testing a new conversion goals interface within the Google Ads advertiser console. This now shows you a drop down option to dig into each goal and it groups the goals in a nicer way.

This was spotted first by Saquib Syed who posted about it on LinkedIn. Hana Kobzová then covered it on PPC News Feed and wrote, "The refreshed layout brings a more visually segmented view of key conversion metrics and setup steps." "The dropdown icon also reveals more details about the conversion action directly on the Summary page," she added.

Here is what it looks like:

Here is the old UI:

