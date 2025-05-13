18 Year Google Search Engineer Rants On DOJ's Anti-Trust Case

May 13, 2025
Google

Doj Google

Ryan Moulton, a Google Search engineer who works on Google's search rankings algorithms for over 18 years now, went to X to call out some of what the courts are saying as not true. He went on to say, "This is now the second time I've seen my work cited prominently in a major lawsuit against Google, and I have to say, it has not given me a lot of faith in the court process around issues like this."

The degradation of search quality aspect is super interesting to dive into as well.

As a reminder, the U.S. court system ruled Google a monopoly multiple times.

But I found Ryan Moulton's rant interesting because we don't often see technical engineers go off publicly about this. Here is what he said on X:

(1) "This isn't true. When search results are worse, people attempt fewer tasks. When they're better they attempt more."

(2) "Apparently the root cause of this article is that the judge in one of the antitrust lawsuits thought these numbers were small instead of big. (They're big.)"

Snippet Doc

(3) "This is now the second time I've seen my work cited prominently in a major lawsuit against Google, and I have to say, it has not given me a lot of faith in the court process around issues like this."

(4) "It's particularly Kafka-esque to use the experiments that the company runs because they're obsessed with making the product better and want to make sure they do it well to argue that they don't have an incentive to make the product better."

(5) "Web Ranking: Look how important we are! It's like we added a couple Wikipedias to the web!

Web Ranking (separately): Look how important we are! We cause significant user growth!

DOJ: What If we take the ratio of those two to say you aren't important?"

(6) "Also particularly perverse because the metric/growth ratio is comparing two extremely noisy heterogenous things, so the correlation substantially understates the underlying effects. It's not "how much does improvement/degradation matter" it's "how well are we able to measure it.""

(7) "Also worth noting that the firewall between search and ads is strict enough that I never learned about the effect on ad revenue (despite being the person who set up the experiments) since I work in search. I only learned about other metrics unrelated to money."

(8) "This is a really useful paper on how to measure this stuff. Worth paying attention to in particular that short term and long term measures of usage can be anti-correlated. "

He also responded to some questions after he posted:

Here is a screenshot of what he posted this past Sunday, just in case it doesn't load for you:

Ryan Moulton Google Doj Rant

Forum discussion at X.

 

