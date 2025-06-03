Microsoft is now labeling some of the Bing vehicle ads with the condition of those automobiles. They include “New,” “Used,” and “CPO” (Certified Pre-Owned). Also highlights features like “Single Owner,” “Nationwide Transfer,” and “Low Miles Per Year.”

In the past, we've seen no accident labels on these ads but maybe now there are all these new ones.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted a few screenshots of this on X:

I will say these labels are super helpful to the searcher.

Forum discussion at X.