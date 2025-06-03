Microsoft Bing Vehicle Ads With Car Condition Labels

Microsoft is now labeling some of the Bing vehicle ads with the condition of those automobiles. They include “New,” “Used,” and “CPO” (Certified Pre-Owned). Also highlights features like “Single Owner,” “Nationwide Transfer,” and “Low Miles Per Year.”

In the past, we've seen no accident labels on these ads but maybe now there are all these new ones.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted a few screenshots of this on X:

Bing Vehicle Ads Used New Cpo

Bing Vehicle Ads Owner Transfers

Bing Vehicle Ads Miles

I will say these labels are super helpful to the searcher.

Forum discussion at X.

I am currently offline for the Shavout holiday, this post was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today.

 

