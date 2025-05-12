Google Search Discussions Beta May One Day Replace Reddit Results

Google has a new beta feature to encourage searchers to add comments and have discussions around a specific topic. It is called "Discussions" and has a beta label on it. You can add your own thoughts/comments to the topic and those comments can appear across a number of Google properties and services.

It makes you wonder if Google is potentially looking for ways to replace all those Reddit discussions with their own?

This was spotted by Nicholas McDonough who posted a number of screenshots on X but I can replicate it, here are some of the screenshots.

Here is what it looks like in the Google Search results on mobile:

Google Search Discussions Beta

When you click in, you can see more of the comments and also add your comments:

Google Search Discussions Beta Comments

Here is the notice label that says:

Comments will appear publicly with your profile name, picture and when it was posted. You can delete your comments anytime.

Comments may appear on and be used across Google services including Maps, Search, and YouTube and third party sites and apps that use Google services.

Comments must follow Google's policies. Keep it respectful. See Community Guidelines

Google Search Discussions Beta Comments Label

I like it how Glenn Gabe put it on X, "there's definitely a weird tension between Google and Reddit now with Reddit expanding its on-site search functionality (via AI) and Google testing the waters with more discussions-like functionality. Of course, Google could reduce rankings and traffic at any point for Reddit, so I would say they have the upper hand. Will be interesting to follow."

Forum discussion at X.

 

