Google is testing adding the ability for you to add your own annotations to the Google Search Console performance reports. This is one of the requests SEOs have been asking for from Google for a long time and now Google is testing this in Search Console.

This is not live for all accounts but some are starting to see this feature being tested within Google Search Console. Fred Bobet spotted this several days ago and posted a screenshot of this on X:

Here is what it looks like when you click the add an annotation:

And what it looks like on the chart afterwards:

As you can see, the blue highlight at the top talks about this new feature and it says:

New! Click on "Add annotation" or right-click on the chart to annotate key insights and explain fluctuations in data.

Then you can see "AJOUTER UNE ANNOTATION" which is french for "Add an annotation."

I personally do not see this on my account but I know for a fact Google is indeed testing this and this is not a third-party browser extension doing this - although there are tons of third party extensions that can and do, do this - this is a native feature from the Google Search Console team.

I am not sure when this will roll out to everyone but it is being tested.

Do you see it?

Forum discussion at X.