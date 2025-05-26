SEO Complaints About Google's Live Broadcasting & Indexing API

May 26, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Live Breaking News Cast

I am seeing a number of complaints from the SEO industry in India and those regions around Google not indexing live broadcast types of content fast with the Google Indexing API. There are quite a number of complaints on X this morning about the issue - to be clear, I cannot replicate it myself.

Google's live broadcast event schema with supportive content should get you that red live badge in the top stories section of Google. But there are complaints about indexing issues this morning through the Indexing API causing issues with that.

As a reminder, we just covered this morning that many abuse the Google Indexing API. I find it interesting this warning came days before these issues?

Here are the complaints from this morning:

There are also a number of complaints in the Black Hat World forums.

Forum discussion at X and Black Hat World.

 

