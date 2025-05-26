I am seeing a number of complaints from the SEO industry in India and those regions around Google not indexing live broadcast types of content fast with the Google Indexing API. There are quite a number of complaints on X this morning about the issue - to be clear, I cannot replicate it myself.

Google's live broadcast event schema with supportive content should get you that red live badge in the top stories section of Google. But there are complaints about indexing issues this morning through the Indexing API causing issues with that.

As a reminder, we just covered this morning that many abuse the Google Indexing API. I find it interesting this warning came days before these issues?

Here are the complaints from this morning:

Yes exactly we are facing since one week around. But surprisingly there is no response from google end:‑<:‑<:‑< — Sanjay Upadhyay (@seosanjayupadhy) May 26, 2025

We're experiencing a timestamp issue with our live blog. Although it's updated every 5–7 minutes, Google doesn't crawl it for over an hour to an hour and a half.



Last Update: 12:56 PM

Last Crawl: 10:47 AM

Time Lag - 2 Hour 9 Min



This is happening with all live blogs. pic.twitter.com/DjVM7utPzl — shalini Negi (@webexpertshalin) May 26, 2025

It's concerning to hear about the delays in Google Search live indexing. We're facing similar challenges. Collaborating with the community might help find a solution. @rustybrick https://t.co/CppomV7Jnn — Chandan Kumar (@ImChandanKumar) May 26, 2025

Yes, we are facing the same timestamp issue on our live blogs. Indexed showing 4 hours ago on SERP. pic.twitter.com/gPqgrE5WfO — Gautam Yadav (@GautamYada35381) May 26, 2025

Yes, facing the same.. As a news publisher, live indexing is crucial for real-time coverage like sports/breaking. Despite structured data & freq. updates, live blogs aren't surfacing timely. Hoping for a quick fix. #SEO @dannysullivan @rustybrick @JohnMu @methode @googlesearchc — Ravi Kumar Chaudhary (@Chaudhary740) May 26, 2025

Hi @googlesearchc, we’re also facing reindexing issues on https://t.co/LMyGH9Bvaj. Some of our key pages haven’t been reindexed for the past 17 hours, despite being updated every 10–15 mins. Could you please look into this? #SEO #LiveBlogging@dannysullivan@rustybrick@JohnMu pic.twitter.com/scGqOtfVF7 — Rahul singh (@rahulsingh_5001) May 26, 2025

Yep, this issue started on 22nd May, I guess.. thought it was a glitch will be fixed.. but still facing without any clue.. #SEO #LiveBlog #GoogleSearch — pramod sharma (@pramod012) May 26, 2025

There are also a number of complaints in the Black Hat World forums.

Forum discussion at X and Black Hat World.