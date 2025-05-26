Google is testing a new menu, tab bar, under the search bar within Google Shopping. This new bar most visibly has the super G logo and then contains additional options that take you to search, nearby, deals and for you searches.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on X also on his SERP Alerts page and then Sachin Patel with the mobile user interface on X. Bordie said, "Google is testing out a Shopping tab-specific display for menu items. Instead of the normal display with a standard collection of relevant links, Google is showing a new navigation above including: Search, Nearby, Deals and a For You section."

Here is his screenshot:

Here is the mobile view:

I cannot seem to replicate this but it is interesting...

Here is the before and after:

