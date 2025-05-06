For the past week or so, news publishers from Brazil have not been happy with Google. It seems that Google Discover is broken for a lot of Brazilians, showing irrelevant content to users and searchers, and not showing content from the typical publishers based in Brazil.

I don't have a good way of testing this myself but based on how many messages I received over the past week, there seems to be a big issue for Google users in Brazil, specifically around getting news content in Google Discover.

I don't have all the messages I received but here are some:

Hi @rustybrick I watched your video today and really, the volatility issue in Brazil has been affecting things a lot... My Discover here seems to have died... it's dropped drastically... Have you seen similar situations around? pic.twitter.com/m9kc1Nww0a — Daniel de Carvalho (@danielmsv) May 2, 2025

It's tense here, Discover is completely messed up with irrelevant, old posts from unknown sites... I really hope they fix this. — Daniel de Carvalho (@danielmsv) May 2, 2025

Why is nobody talking about the update on Google Discover thats seems to be going on for a couple of days now? Sites including ours being hit hard again. Discover only showing results not in our native language. Any idea @rustybrick ? — Vechtsport Info 🇳🇱 🇲🇦 🇧🇪 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@vechtsport_Info) May 2, 2025

@rustybrick @glenngabe Google Discover in Brazil showing bets ads, roms, Piracy... is this right? Meanwhile, True sites are not appearing anymore since april 14th. Please take a look: pic.twitter.com/yblbqDYwcD — Miguel Oliveira (@guelovicio) May 5, 2025

My Google Discover traffic. It's very difficult to create new content and have motivation to create new posts and webstories, because Google shadow bans my site. pic.twitter.com/tuX3ypFCOG — Select Game (@selectgame) May 6, 2025

There are also complaints about this on WebmasterWorld that say:

My reach has dropped 80% in Brazil! Discover is showing random posts and content from low-relevance websites.

Anyone else suffering the same fate?

Those are just a few of the complaints I received about this in the past week or so - I am missing the others.

But if you are a publisher in Brazil, I am sure some of you are hearing about this.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.