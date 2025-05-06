Brazilian Publishers Not Happy With Google & Discover

May 6, 2025 - 7:41 am
Filed Under Google

Google Brazil Flag

For the past week or so, news publishers from Brazil have not been happy with Google. It seems that Google Discover is broken for a lot of Brazilians, showing irrelevant content to users and searchers, and not showing content from the typical publishers based in Brazil.

I don't have a good way of testing this myself but based on how many messages I received over the past week, there seems to be a big issue for Google users in Brazil, specifically around getting news content in Google Discover.

I don't have all the messages I received but here are some:

There are also complaints about this on WebmasterWorld that say:

My reach has dropped 80% in Brazil! Discover is showing random posts and content from low-relevance websites.

Anyone else suffering the same fate?

Those are just a few of the complaints I received about this in the past week or so - I am missing the others.

But if you are a publisher in Brazil, I am sure some of you are hearing about this.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

