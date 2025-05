Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

For the past week or so, news publishers from Brazil have not been happy with Google. It seems that Google Discover is broken for a lot of Brazilians, showing irrelevant content to users and searchers, and not showing content from the typical publishers based in Brazil.

I don't have a good way of testing this myself but based on how many messages I received over the past week, there seems to be a big issue for Google users in Brazil, specifically around getting news content in Google Discover.

I don't have all the messages I received but here are some:

Hi @rustybrick I watched your video today and really, the volatility issue in Brazil has been affecting things a lot... My Discover here seems to have died... it's dropped drastically... Have you seen similar situations around? pic.twitter.com/m9kc1Nww0a β€” Daniel de Carvalho (@danielmsv) May 2, 2025

It's tense here, Discover is completely messed up with irrelevant, old posts from unknown sites... I really hope they fix this. β€” Daniel de Carvalho (@danielmsv) May 2, 2025

Why is nobody talking about the update on Google Discover thats seems to be going on for a couple of days now? Sites including ours being hit hard again. Discover only showing results not in our native language. Any idea @rustybrick ? β€” Vechtsport Info πŸ‡³πŸ‡± πŸ‡²πŸ‡¦ πŸ‡§πŸ‡ͺ πŸ‡ͺπŸ‡Ί πŸ‡¬πŸ‡§ πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@vechtsport_Info) May 2, 2025

@rustybrick @glenngabe Google Discover in Brazil showing bets ads, roms, Piracy... is this right? Meanwhile, True sites are not appearing anymore since april 14th. Please take a look: pic.twitter.com/yblbqDYwcD β€” Miguel Oliveira (@guelovicio) May 5, 2025

My Google Discover traffic. It's very difficult to create new content and have motivation to create new posts and webstories, because Google shadow bans my site. pic.twitter.com/tuX3ypFCOG — Select Game (@selectgame) May 6, 2025

There are also complaints about this on WebmasterWorld that say:

My reach has dropped 80% in Brazil! Discover is showing random posts and content from low-relevance websites.

Anyone else suffering the same fate?

Those are just a few of the complaints I received about this in the past week or so - I am missing the others.

But if you are a publisher in Brazil, I am sure some of you are hearing about this.

