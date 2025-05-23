Spike In Google Business Profiles Name Changes?

May 23, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Name Badge

I am seeing some complaints within the local SEO community about a surge or spike in name changes happening to Google Business Profiles. It is unclear how widespread the issue is, or if there is a pattern to the issue or not - at least at this point in time.

A thread in the Local Search Forum has some local SEOs complaining about this. Here are some of those posts:

We are seeing a huge increase in name updates on GBP for various clients. And it's super weird---to a point where some are being updated with misspellings of the name (some coming in as updates are missing a letter). These are all different clients in different GBP dashboards so it is NOT a dashboard issue

I wouldn't say I'm seeing a rise in name updates, I'm seeing a steady stream of them. (At least a few every day.)

For us, there were definitely some waves of name edits (can't date them exactly as there was a lengthy lapse during which no one was assigned to review google edits) in March and/or April that affected an unusually high number of Roofers and HVAC contractors specifically.

Yup, I faced the same problem with three of my clients — and guess what? They were all running LSAs. The name difference between the LSA and the GBP is a major issue.

The name changes, according to one local SEO, can go like this:

  • Current Correct Name: Bright Commercial Cleaning
  • GBP Updates to: Right Commercial Cleaning or Bight Commercial Cleaning

Are you noticing this too?

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 23, 2025

May 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Google I/O, Marketing Live, AI Mode, AI Overviews, AI Ads, Search Volatility & More

May 23, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google AI Mode Tracking Referrer Issue A Bug

May 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Spike In Google Business Profiles Name Changes?

May 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense Anchor Ad Positions Setting

May 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Tests Recently Viewed Label

May 23, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google AdSense Anchor Ad Positions Setting
Next Story: Google AI Mode Tracking Referrer Issue A Bug

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.