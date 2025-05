Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

I am seeing some complaints within the local SEO community about a surge or spike in name changes happening to Google Business Profiles. It is unclear how widespread the issue is, or if there is a pattern to the issue or not - at least at this point in time.

A thread in the Local Search Forum has some local SEOs complaining about this. Here are some of those posts:

We are seeing a huge increase in name updates on GBP for various clients. And it's super weird---to a point where some are being updated with misspellings of the name (some coming in as updates are missing a letter). These are all different clients in different GBP dashboards so it is NOT a dashboard issue

I wouldn't say I'm seeing a rise in name updates, I'm seeing a steady stream of them. (At least a few every day.)

For us, there were definitely some waves of name edits (can't date them exactly as there was a lengthy lapse during which no one was assigned to review google edits) in March and/or April that affected an unusually high number of Roofers and HVAC contractors specifically.

Yup, I faced the same problem with three of my clients — and guess what? They were all running LSAs. The name difference between the LSA and the GBP is a major issue.

The name changes, according to one local SEO, can go like this:

Current Correct Name: Bright Commercial Cleaning

GBP Updates to: Right Commercial Cleaning or Bight Commercial Cleaning

Are you noticing this too?

