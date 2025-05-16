Google is testing a "Shuffle" button in some of its AI generated answers within the Google Search results. When you click the shuffle button, it seems to redo or change up the response Google's AI gives you.

So if you are not happy with the original AI response, you click the "Shuffle" button and Google will give you additional options.

This is useful for "Things to do" style of queries where you may want to see a new set of things to do, beyond the original set of results.

This was spotted by Vijay Chauhan who posted two videos on X - here is a GIF of part of the video in action:

Here is a static image:

Here are the full form videos:

Spotted this same feature for the query

🔎 "Things to do in NYC this weekend" #SEO #ThingsToDO #Event pic.twitter.com/pVciNUcaPR — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) May 16, 2025

