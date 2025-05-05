Google's AI Crawler For Gemini, Google-Extended, Does Render JavaScript

May 5, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Googlebot

Google's AI crawler, Google-Extended, the crawler it uses for Gemini and other related AI services, does render itself and can render JavaScript, just like Googlebot, Google's main web search crawler.

Martin Splitt from Google confirmed this in an interview with Kenichi Suzuki. Martin said, " we don’t share what we see with web search but Google’s, I think it is called Google extended, the AI crawler that Gemini uses, also renders." He explained "it uses WRS but it’s basically like we have a service, Googlebot uses the service and Gemini uses the service as well."

Meaning, both Googlebot and Google-Extended both use Google's Web Rendered Service. Martin said, "So WRS is shared across different Google services, including Web Search and Gemini."

So this lets Google's Gemini service also see content that may be more challenging for other newer AI engines to access. Google generally does an excellent job of crawler and understanding content that is generated using more advanced web languages.

This came up at the 22 second mark in this video interview:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Shopping Ads Tests Label For Lowest In 30 Days

May 5, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's AI Crawler For Gemini, Google-Extended, Does Render JavaScript

May 5, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Search Themes Tests 50 Limit (Up From 25)

May 5, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Tag Gateway For Advertisers & More

May 5, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense To Not Allow You To Block Video Games Ads

May 5, 2025 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 2, 2025

May 2, 2025 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Ads PMax Search Themes Tests 50 Limit (Up From 25)
Next Story: Google Shopping Ads Tests Label For Lowest In 30 Days

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.