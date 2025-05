Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google's AI crawler, Google-Extended, the crawler it uses for Gemini and other related AI services, does render itself and can render JavaScript, just like Googlebot, Google's main web search crawler.

Martin Splitt from Google confirmed this in an interview with Kenichi Suzuki. Martin said, " we don’t share what we see with web search but Google’s, I think it is called Google extended, the AI crawler that Gemini uses, also renders." He explained "it uses WRS but it’s basically like we have a service, Googlebot uses the service and Gemini uses the service as well."

Meaning, both Googlebot and Google-Extended both use Google's Web Rendered Service. Martin said, "So WRS is shared across different Google services, including Web Search and Gemini."

So this lets Google's Gemini service also see content that may be more challenging for other newer AI engines to access. Google generally does an excellent job of crawler and understanding content that is generated using more advanced web languages.

This came up at the 22 second mark in this video interview:

