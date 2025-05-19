Google has updated its title structured data help document for Google Merchant Center to now recommend you add the product's brand name to the title of the product when it's a differentiating factor.

The new recommendation was added here and says:

Add the product’s brand name if it’s a differentiating factor. If you sell products from many different brands and the product's brand is a differentiating characteristic of the product, add the brand name to the product title so that users can understand who makes the product you are selling. Learn more about the brand [brand] attribute.

Here is a screenshot:

This was spotted by Emmanuel Flossie who posted about it on his blog and wrote, "Even though this isn’t a formal violation yet, preparing your titles now will put you ahead of any future enforcement and help improve your product visibility in the short term."

He even made a short video on this:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.