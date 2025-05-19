Google Merchant Center Now Recommends Product's Brand Name In Title

May 19, 2025
Google Search Engine Optimization

Gucci Google Bags

Google has updated its title structured data help document for Google Merchant Center to now recommend you add the product's brand name to the title of the product when it's a differentiating factor.

The new recommendation was added here and says:

Add the product’s brand name if it’s a differentiating factor. If you sell products from many different brands and the product's brand is a differentiating characteristic of the product, add the brand name to the product title so that users can understand who makes the product you are selling. Learn more about the brand [brand] attribute.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Merchant Center Product Brand Name

This was spotted by Emmanuel Flossie who posted about it on his blog and wrote, "Even though this isn’t a formal violation yet, preparing your titles now will put you ahead of any future enforcement and help improve your product visibility in the short term."

He even made a short video on this:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

