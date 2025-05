Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google has updated its title structured data help document for Google Merchant Center to now recommend you add the product's brand name to the title of the product when it's a differentiating factor.

The new recommendation was added here and says:

Add the product’s brand name if it’s a differentiating factor. If you sell products from many different brands and the product's brand is a differentiating characteristic of the product, add the brand name to the product title so that users can understand who makes the product you are selling. Learn more about the brand [brand] attribute.

Here is a screenshot:

This was spotted by Emmanuel Flossie who posted about it on his blog and wrote, "Even though this isn’t a formal violation yet, preparing your titles now will put you ahead of any future enforcement and help improve your product visibility in the short term."

He even made a short video on this:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.