Google Search Tests Moving About Results Count Within Tools Menu

May 7, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Abacus

Google is testing moving the about results text, where it shows the count of results, to within the search tools menu. So when you click on "Tools" under the search bar, you may find the "about results" section.

Shameem Adhikarath spotted this change and posted about a screenshot of this on X - here is that screenshot:

Google About Results Within Tools Menu

We saw this before with the new tools menu test, but this one looks updated.

As a reminder, Google tested dropping the results count and also hiding it over the year.

Forum discussion at X.

 

